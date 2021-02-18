Local governments must be consulted prior to MGCQ shift: governors

Commuters head to the relocated bus loading and unloading area along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Local governments must be consulted prior to easing their lockdown restrictions, the League of Provinces of the Philippines said Thursday.

The group has yet to decide on its official position on the proposal to ease the entire country into modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) by next month, said its president Marinduque Governor Presbitero Velasco.

Velasco said the entire country could shift into MGCQ but with the consultation of local officials.

"Ang tingin ko po d'yan kailangan pong konsultahin ang mga LGUs na nasa ilalim ng GCQ, kailangan pong hingin ang kanilang concurrence. Kasi po ang LGUs talaga pong alam po namin ang sitwasyon sa aming mga teritoryo," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I think they need to consult local government units under GCQ and get their concurrence because they know what happens in their territories.)

Local governments must also be allowed to impose lockdowns "immediately" should there be a surge in COVID-19 cases, Velasco said.

Local authorities must also be consulted in easing anti-virus measures such as the reopening of cinemas and arcades in GCQ areas, according to the governor.

"Dahil po sa enclosed po yan, ang nabubuo pong position ay ino-oppose po yan," he said.

(Because it's enclosed, many are opposing it.)

The group, however, would agree to allowing ages 12 to 70 years old to go outside their homes and called for more public transportation vehicles to accommodate commuters, Velasco said.