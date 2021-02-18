Davao del Norte town under state of calamity due to massive flooding

The entire municipality of Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte was placed under under a state of calamity after it suffered heavy flooding due to a localized severe thunderstorm. Courtesy of Santo Tomas LGU

The entire municipality of Santo Tomas, Davao del Norte was placed under a state of calamity due to heavy floods last Monday.

According to a town council resolution, the municipality experienced massive effects of a localized severe thunderstorm which spawned floods, devastating agricultural crops, infrastructure and houses.

Through the resolution, the local government was authorized to tap calamity funds for relief assistance, and immediate mitigation and rehabilitation of flood-stricken areas.

According to the municipal information office, the widespread flood displaced 6,545 families in 10 barangays.

Total damage to agriculture was pegged at over P47 million, covering crops such as rice, corn, cavendish banana, and vegetables, and livestock, poultry and fisheries.

Infrastructure damage was, meanwhile, estimated at more than P8 million, which covers bridges, roads, and schools, among others.