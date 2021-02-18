Binay calls for return of more public transport

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Senator Nancy Binay on Thursday called for the return of more public transportation to help revive the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said instead of the initial suggestion of providing bigger capacity in the ones currently approved, more public transport vehicles should be allowed on the roads.

"Ang call nga ngayon ay to open up the transport sector because at the moment 'yung mga jeepney drivers natin, majority of them hindi pa nakakapasok. So how do we expect the labor force to go to work kung wala silang transportation?" she told ANC's Headstart.

(The call today is to open up the transport sector because at the moment, majority of our jeepney drivers still are not able to ply the roads. So how do we expect the labor force to go to work if there is no transportation?)

She said the Philippines should look at how Vietnam did not rely on a vaccination program to restart its economy and instead gave importance to "addressing basic protocols in curbing the virus."

She noted that there seems to be a problem in communication as the inter-agency task force does not consult the local government units on the implementation of some guidelines, including its decision to allow the reopening of cinemas.

"As long as there’s trust and confidence dun sa response natin sa pandemic, it will follow that more people patronize, more people will start going out. Sa ngayon, hindi naman porket pinapayagan na ng IATF magbukas ang certain segments of our economy, they patronize kasi nga the fear is still there," she said.

"Kung alam natin na everything is in place, yung response, we have enough hospital beds in case magkaroon ng surge, I guess the economy will really start opening up," she added.

(As long as there's trust and confidence in the pandemic response, it will follow that more people patronize, more people will start going out. For now, even if the IATF allows certain segments of the economy to open, it does not mean people will patronize it because the fear is still there. If we know that everything is in place, the response, that we have enough hospital beds in case of a surge, I guess the economy will really start opening up.)

The Philippines' economy contracted 9.5 percent in 2020, the steepest post-war slump in the country's history. The full-year data follows the gross domestic product report of -16.9 percent in the second quarter and -11.4 percent in the third quarter, when strict lockdown restrictions were placed to curb COVID-19 transmission.

