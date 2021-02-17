'Auring' to dampen parts of Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

MANILA - The extension of tropical depression Auring will dampen Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region on Thursday, the state weather bureau said.

The country's first storm this year was last estimated 715 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 3 a.m., moving west "slowly" while packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph, said PAGASA weather forecaster Raymond Ordinario.

"Dahil nga La Niña inaasahan natin magkakaroon tayo ng medyo maraming pag-ulan lalo na sa silangang bahagi ng ating bansa," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We expect heavy rainfall especially in the eatsern part of the country due to La Niña.)

Track of Tropical depression Auring. PAGASA

The northeast monsoon, meantime, will bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and Bicol region and isolated light rains over Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and the rest of Visayas.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.