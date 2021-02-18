Alabang southbound toll closed starting Feb. 20 for Skyway Extension construction

MANILA - The Alabang southbound toll along SLEX will be closed starting Feb. 20 to give way to the ramping up of construction works for the Skyway Extension project, San Miguel Corp said Thursday.
SMC said motorists should expect heavy traffic in the area, and has recommended alternative routes, which are:
SMC is rushing the Skyway Extension project, as it earlier promised to open its northbound section from Susana Heights to Sucat by end-March.
The southbound route -- from Sucat to Susana Heights -- is expected to be completed by June.
“We’re again appealing for patience and understanding from our motorists in the south and residents in the area, for any delays that they may experience, as we work to complete the Skyway Extension," SMC President and Chief Operating Officer Ramon S. Ang said in a statement.
"We’ve put in place measures to help mitigate the impact on you and to ensure safety,” he said.
Ang earlier said the extension project will relieve motorists of heavy traffic flow in the south, especially in the Bicutan and Sucat areas.
Originally set for opening December last year, the Skyway Extension met a mishap in November when a steel girder collapsed and hit passing vehicles.
