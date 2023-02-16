Walang Pasok: Masbate City suspends Feb. 17 classes due to quake

MANILA - Masbate City suspended classes at all levels (both public and private) on Friday, February 17, hours after a strong quake hit the area.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Masbate province earlier Thursday. The tectonic temblor occurred approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan town with a depth of 10 km.

School classes were suspended hours after the quake.

Mayor Socrates Tuason said in a statement that the continued class suspension will pave the way for the monitoring and inspection of the structural integrity of buildings and offices.

According to the mayor, "minor damage from business establishments and critical infrastructure were recorded while no heavy damage" was seen in the city.

Government work will resume after the LGU also suspended its operations.

RELATED VIDEO