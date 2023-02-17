PhilHealth office at Mother Ignacia St. in Quezon City, June 7, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation has released P66.3 billion worth of COVID-19-related benefits claims since the start of the pandemic, an official of the state insurer disclosed Friday.

Rey Baleña, acting vice president of PhilHealth's corporate affairs group, said the claims included testing, community and home isolation, and hospitalization.

"From January 2020 to February pa lang of 2023, meron na ho tayong kabuuang P66.3 billion na naibayad for COVID claims," he said in a virtual townhall forum organized by the Department of Health.

(We have paid a total of P66.3 billion for COVID claims.)

The state health insurer provides coverage ranging from P800 to P2,800 for RT-PCR tests and P500 for rapid antigen test, Baleña said.

PhilHealth also offers a coverage of P5,917 for home isolation and P22,449 for community isolation.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 patients can avail of inpatient benefits ranging from P43,997 for mild pneumonia and P786,384 for critical pneumonia, Baleña said.

As of September 2022, the state health insurer has P224 billion in reserve fund. It also has P355 billion investment portfolio, P394 in total assets and P46 billion net income.