Canada has been steadily attracting thousands of international students to the country.

According to Statistics Canada, arrivals reached more than 621,000 in 2021. They included students from the Philippines, whose numbers have seen an unprecedented jump of more than 1,000% since 2015.

"In 2015, 1,800 student permits were issued for Filipinos coming to study in Canada for that year. Pagdating ng 2022, November pa lang, over 20,000 student permits na for that 11-month period so we can see that the growth of the Filipino student community in Canada is exponential," Philippine Consul General in Vancouver Maria Andrelita Austria noted.

(When 2022 came, as of November, there were already 20,000 permits for that 11-month period.)

With more students expected to arrive this year, Austria is worried that they may not be getting the help they need so they can adjust well to life in Canada.

"There’s a big gap in information, yung expectations versus reality," she said. "Ang nagiging problema, most people, ang goal makarating sa Canada para mag-aral. Yung kung papaano ka mag-aaral sa Canada, hindi masyadong napaghahandaan."

(The problem is, most people focus on the goal of getting into Canada to study. But they are less prepared on how they will be able to study in Canada.)

Former international student Jen Banaga said she carefully prepared, did her research, and applied for a job in Canada even before arriving in 2019.

Banaga said she’s lucky because she was able to stay with relatives during her first year of study. But for those without relatives or friends in the country, she said renting a home could really be difficult.

"It’ll be hard for them because usually, the landlords would need reference and you would have to have credit history so if you have friends and family, it’s better to stay with them first," Banaga said. "Rents are very high but then, there would be lots of other Filipinos who would help you too."

Banaga, who has since graduated from her course, added that as a student, she also found it difficult to access government support when she needed it.

"As a temporary resident, it’s very hard because we don’t get the same services as those of people who are already permanent residents or Canadian citizens so we have to fend for ourselves."

But despite the challenges, Banaga believes this investment in herself and her education was worth the price.

To assist international students who are already in Canada, the Vancouver consulate has taken the initiative to give them a roadmap to make it easier for them to navigate through the various government resources available to them.

Austria said, "It will be like multi-faceted, merong information tungkol sa settlement, information tungkol sa ano yung rights mo pag nagwo-work ka as, habang student ka, what are you allowed to do within your student permit, ano yung consular services that are open to you and we will also have many resource people who you can consult on a one-to-one basis."

Registration is now open for the one-day conference that will be held at the Mosaic office in Burnaby.