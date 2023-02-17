House takes Cha-cha talks to Pampanga

MANILA -- The House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Amendments has brought its out of town public consultations on Charter change to San Fernando, Pampanga to listen to stakeholders in Region 3.

House Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Dong Gonzales briefed participants on the purpose of the consultation.

House Committee on Constitutional Amendments Senior Vice Chair Lorenz Defensor gave an overview of the various measures filed at the House seeking Charter change.

Marikina 2nd District Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo briefed participants on why lawmakers want to amend the economic provisions of the Charter, while House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro briefed participants on the flip side--that charter reform is not the panacea to the country's ills.

After both sides were heard, the lawmakers took questions from the participants on their specific concerns on Charter change.

Participants were also asked to fill up a questionnaire which asked them if they are in favor of amending the Constitution, if they would want to do it by Constitutional Convention, Constituent Assembly or People's Initiative, and which of the 7 economic provisions they would like to change.

The 7 economic provisions are on those on the exploration, development and utilization of natural resources, alienable lands, reserved investments, the grant of franchises, educational institutions, mass media and the advertising industry.

There are 12 measures pending in the House on Charter change, whether they be wholesale amendments or specific amendments to the 36 year old 1987 Constitution.

