MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday called on China to stop its "dangerous" and "destabilizing" actions in the West Philippine Sea.

The agency "stands by the report" of the Philippines Coast Guard, which recently accused a Chinese security vessel of using military-grade laser against a Filipino patrol boat near Ayungin Shoal, said DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza.

"We are calling on China to desist and restrain from this action kasi hindi lang ho ito damaging, dangerous... it is also destabilizing in terms of stability and peace in the region," she said in a public briefing.



The Feb. 6 laser incident left PCG crew temporarily blinded while they were supporting a "rotation and resupply mission" for marines who are stationed in a derelict navy ship grounded at Ayungin Shoal to assert Manila's territorial claim in the waters.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin insisted Tuesday that the Chinese Coast Guard personnel had "operated with professionalism and restraint".

Wang said the countries had been in contact via a hotline set up between their respective foreign ministries to discuss maritime issues.

But DFA's Daza said, "[While] we want to engage with China, the engagement should be based on fact and based on good will."

"What we're seeing at this point in time [is] the lack of congruence between what is actually being said, what is being announced, and what is happening on the ground on the seas... There has to be some congruence so that relations can actually move forward," she said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian ambassador on Tuesday to express "serious concern" over "the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen," Malacañang said.

The Chinese embassy said the men had discussed, among other things, how to "properly manage maritime differences between China and the Philippines".

Last June, a Chinese security vessel also pointed a laser at a Philippine Coast Guard boat almost 20 minutes, causing "temporary blindness and skin itchiness" among crew members, said Commodore Jay Tarriela, a maritime security adviser in the PCG.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Days before the latest incident, the US and the Philippines agreed to resume joint patrols in the sea, and struck a deal to give US troops access to another 4 military bases in the Southeast Asian country.

It comes as the long-time allies seek to counter China's military activity in the region.

"The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People's Republic of China Coast Guard's reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship," US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei also have overlapping claims to parts of the South China Sea.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse