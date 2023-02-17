MANILA -- An ecstatic Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa conveyed his gratitude to former president and now Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo for spearheading the filing of House Resolution 780 that expressed “unequivocal defense of Duterte.”

The said resolution was aimed to defend former president Rodrigo Duterte “Against Investigation and/or Prosecution of the ICC (International Criminal Court).”

“That is very good! Thank you Deputy Speaker Arroyo for that resolution,” Dela Rosa via text message when sought for reaction.

“I would like to thank former President and now deputy majority leader of the House Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and other members of the House of Representatives for authoring and sponsoring the said resolution,” he added.

Dela Rosa is Duterte’s co-accused in the war against drugs case filed by concerned groups before the ICC.

And while appreciating the move of Arroyo and 18 other congressmen, Dela Rosa said that he cannot replicate the move out of delicadeza.

“I can not do the same in the Senate since it is very-self serving on my part being a co- accused with the former President,” the senator said.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is also thankful, and claimed that Duterte did what is only best for the country and its people.

The judgment on the success of the previous administration’s war against drugs lies only on Filipinos, Go said.

“Hayaan natin ang mga kapwa Pilipino, at hindi ang mga banyaga, ang humusga sa naging kampanya ng nakaraang administrasyon laban sa ilegal na droga. Ang Pilipino ang mas nakakaalam sa tunay na sitwasyon at naging epekto ng ating kampanya noon,” Go said in a statement.