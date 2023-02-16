6 proposed measures to address poverty tackled in Senate

MANILA -- Six measures that attempt to address poverty reduction through social entrepreneurship were among the proposed bills tackled by the Senate committee on trade, commerce and entrepreneurship on Thursday.

Subcommittee chairman Senator Sonny Angara formally presented Senate Bill numbers 97, 536, 583, 782, 1041 and 1441, which all seek to create the Poverty Reduction Through Social Entrepreneurship (PRESENT) Act.

The proposed measures aim to reduce the number of poor Filipinos through social entrepreneurship, after it grew tremendously due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angara, in his penned SB 97, quoted the 2021 Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data which stated that 23.7 percent or 26.14 million Filipinos, and 18 percent, or 4.74 million families, are living below the poverty line.

These numbers can be reduced given the interest of many Filipinos to enter the micro, small and medium enterprises or MSMEs, the senator believes.

The major objective of these bills, according to Angara, is to make Philippine products more competitive, with the assistance of government agencies.

“With the view towards an industrial policy towards, not only producing quality goods but creating quality jobs for our countrymen perhaps… in certain industries. With the view towards inclusive development,” Angara said.

Among the agencies that immediately expressed their support to the proposed PRESENT Act include the Department of Trade and Industry, Cooperative Development Authority, Department of Agriculture, Insurance Commission, Department of Education, Department of Justice, as well as the Go Negosyo/Philippine Center for Entrepreneurship.

“The assistance of DTI to MSMEs is not only confined to providing the SSF (Shared Service Facilities) such as, the SSF beneficiaries, when they are already ready to sell their new products that are developed, we tried selling them and assisting them, in terms of participation to marketing events such as trade fairs,” Trade Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona told the committee.

VOLUME OF MSMEs IN PH

Dr. Marie Dacanay of the Poverty Reduction Through Social Entrepreneurship (PRESENT) Coalition meanwhile cited a 2017 study that placed the number of social enterprises in the Philippines at 164,000.

All these MSMEs, however, continue to exist without any government support.

“This is phenomenal growth despite the fact na walang government support. With government support, the intention of Senate bill, mas malaki ang makukuha na pakinabang sa mahihirap… This (bill) is an effective vehicle of moving the poor out of poverty, the PWD and people in the informal sector,” Dacanay pointed out.

MSMEs, according to Dacanay, deserve government supports such as tax incentive, preferential rates and tax credits.

But this call was immediately junked by the Department of Finance, citing the tax incentives and tax reduction provisions in the TRAIN and CREATE laws.

HOW ABOUT FARMERS AND FISHERMEN?

But for Senator Robin Padilla, incentives and assistance being carried by the proposed measures must also cover farmers and fishermen, considering that they are now the country’s poorest sector.

“Nakakalungkot isipin at namnamin na sino pa ang mga nagtatrabaho para sa ating pagkain, sila po ang nasa bingit talaga ng kahirapan. Gusto ko lamang pong tanungin, hindi po ba maaari natin dito panukala na ito at sa nabanggit ninyong magna carta sa MSME, di po ba kasama ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda dito sa MSME? Kasi di po ba sila pwede i-train na ang kanilang raw materials lagi na lang kasing raw kukunin ng trader maiiwan ang magsasaka o mangingisda, kikita ang trader,” Padilla pointed out.

“Di po ba tayo makagawa ng paraan na tulad sa ibang bansa, ang magsasaka at mangingisda nila ang may matatawag na magandang buhay?... Paano kaya pwede natin? Hindi ba dapat ang tamaan ng panukalang ito na sinasabing ito ay pagbabawas ng kahirapan at itaguyod ang panglipunang mga negosyo na may mga mahihirap bilang pangunahing stakeholder?” he added.

The DTI said those in the agriculture sector are also covered by their trainings and product promotions as well as selling.

“Yung may interes na ma-process ang produkto, may mangingisda na nagkaka-interes na i-process bottled sardines, marama na sila sen. marami na silang nagkaron na hindi nila binebenta ang produkto nila kundi sila mismo ang nagpoproseso nito,” Lantayona said.

The DTI, she added, will be releasing a P900-million loan program to farmers and fishermen.

PROPOSED INSTITUTIONALIZATION

Shifting the discussion to Senate Bill 761, which proposes the “Institutionalization of Shared Service Facilities” in every province, Lantayona suggested that SSFs, to be armed with computers and tools, should be placed in State Universities and Colleges or local offices for easier access of interested students.

SSFs help MSMEs by addressing the gaps in production value chain, promoting innovation and other concerns of entrepreneurs.

“To date, 37 of the 43 established SSF Fab Labs are with the academe, composed of the SUCs, government academic training institutions… we would like to request that private schools, institutions and other similar government, academic or similar training institutions be also made as beneficiaries in the proposed measure,” Lantayona recommended.

The DTI’s assistance to SSFs has already benefitted some 500,000 potential and existing MSMEs.

“It has already created more than 312,000 jobs,” Lantayona said.

Other measures tackled during Thursday hearing were SB 90 or the Exports and Investments Development SB Nos 628 and 793 or the National Quality Infrastructure Development Act, and SB 1127, or the Philippine Accreditation Act.

Angara instructed the panel’s technical working group to fine tune the said measures.