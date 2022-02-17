US confident Indo-Pacific strategy will win support of wider world

US President Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, as Biden spends the weekend at the US presidential retreat at Camp David, in this official White House handout photo released after the call took place in Thurmont, Maryland, US, Feb. 12, 2022. The White House, Handout/Reuters

MANILA—The United States believes its Indo-Pacific strategy will win the support of the wider world, a senior US diplomat said Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink compared the Biden administration’s Indo-Pacific strategy with the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He pointed out that the US is against coercion and aggression and stands for basic principles such as sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

“We have a different vision for the world. We stand for a world and a vision grounded in problem solving and innovation not coercion and aggression, a vision that privileges freedom and openness over spheres of influence and it starts with basic principles that all states can support: sovereignty, territorial integrity and the peaceful resolution of disputes,” Kritenbrink said.

The Indo-Pacific strategy outlines US President Joe Biden’s vision to “firmly anchor” the United States in the Indo-Pacific and strengthen the region in the process with 5 cores.

The cores advance a free and open Indo-Pacific, build connections within and beyond the region, drive regional prosperity, bolster Indo-Pacific security, and build regional resilience to transnational threats.

To bolster security, the US intends to extend and modernize its role and enhance its capabilities to defend its interests and “to deter aggression against US territory and against our allies and partners” as well as “drawing on all instruments of power to deter aggression and to counter coercion,” including by “deepening cooperation and enhancing interoperability with allies and partners.”

The US reiterated its support and commitment to ASEAN centrality, saying that the 10 ASEAN countries are “central” to the future of the Indo-Pacific and to America’s own security and prosperity.

Biden has expressed his plan to meet with the 10 ASEAN leaders in a special summit. The US said the meeting would be an opportunity to demonstrate its “robust ties” with the “critically important part of the region.

“He made clear that we are committed to expanding our relationship with ASEAN in every way on security matters related to ensuring freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight, related to matters of illegal fishing, also related to our economic future going forward and issues related to secure supply chains and the like," Kritenbrink said.

He added, "But then also we made clear that with ASEAN, we the intend to cooperate on a broad range of other issues, from global health and climate, from issues related to the Mekong and of course continuing to grow our very substantial people-to-people ties including through the Young Southeast Asia Leaders Initiative."

The US said all countries in the Indo-Pacific region who share its vision of a free and open region where countries could freely pursue their interests unconstrained by coercion are welcome to work with it.

