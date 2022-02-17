Too early to tell, says Duque on possible surge post-Valentines Day, campaign

Halalan 2022 presidential hopeful Ferdinand Marcos Jr and running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte greet supporters en route to Pagudpod from Laoag during a campaign caravan in Marcos’ bailiwick Ilocos Norte on February 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Thursday it was too early to tell whether the recent Valentine's Day and last week's official start of campaign season has caused a surge in cases.

Duque again called on candidates to set an example for their supporters to follow minimum health protocols. He also called on citizens to self-regulate, with the full knowledge the pandemic is yet to be over.

"Ilang araw pa lang? Tatlo pa lang. Usually yan, 1-2 weeks makikita mo kung may spike," he told reporters.

(How many days has it been? Only 3 days. It's usually between 1 to 2 weeks before you can see a spike.)

The DOH technical advisory group will discuss with the Inter-Agency Task Force whether the request to loosen restrictions for the campaign season will be considered, Duque said.

"To what extent are you going to ease the restriction? Ano ba yan, pwede na ba maghalikan? Kissing the babies, mothers, lola, delikado si lola. Sila ang number one vulnerable lalo kung hindi pa bakunado," he said.

(Is kissing babies, mothers, grandmothers now allowed? Grandmothers are vulnerable. They are the most vulnerable especially if they're unvaccinated.)

"Ang mga matatanda dahil kayo ay delikado, wag na kayo sumali sa rallies, wag na kayo sumali sa caravan, dahil marami iba pa kayo makukuhang sakit hindi lang COVID."

(The elderly, because they're part of the vulnerable population they should not join rallies, caravans. They can catch many diseases aside from COVID.)

Duque reminded that while the Commission on Elections acts independently, they must still rely on the recommendations of health experts regarding health protocols in the face of a pandemic.

Masks remain the most effective way to protect against the COVID-19 virus in the face of omicron and more numbers of asymptomatic cases, Duque said.

It will take at least 6 to 9 months with no new surge to even begin considering removing the mandate on wearing masks, Duque added.

"Lalo ngayon na campaign season... Sa mga rallies, campaign sorties all the way to elections na yan, mas lalo tayong-- dapat nga double mask. Hindi po dapat magmadali," he said.

(Especially during the campaign season...we should double mask when joining rallies, campaign sorties all the way to the elections. We should not be in a hurry.)

"Pag sumipa na naman ang kaso at nabilaukan ang health systems capacity... balik tayo, alert level 2-5. Ano ba naman ang pagma-mask kumpara sa benepisyo nito."

(If cases spike again and our health systems are compromised, we would go back to Alert Level 2 to 5. What's masking compared to the benefits we will reap.)

Despite saying that the worst could be over for the omicron variant outbreak, Duque approaches the coming months of the pandemic warily.

"So far as omicron is concerned we can say that but whether there's going to be another variant of concern is not for us to say when or whether it will or it will not come," he said.

