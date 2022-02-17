MANILA — Over half of the Philippine government’s target of 5 million doses for its 3rd vaccination drive have already been administered, a consultant for the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 said Thursday.

NTF medical consultant Dr. Maria Paz Corrales said in an interview with state-run PTV that 53.5% of the target or more than 2.6 million jabs were given during the national vaccination days.

The “Bayanihan Bakunahan” drive, which began on February 10, ends Friday after being extended from its initial 2-day run.

Corrales said 65% of 12 to 17-year-old Filipinos have already been vaccinated, with 2nd dose shots already underway.

Meanwhile, around 263,000 doses of the reformulated Pfizer shot have been administered to 5 to 11-year-old kids since the rollout began on February 7.

Corrales was at the arrival of a fresh shipment of 455,130 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the NAIA Terminal 3 on Thursday night.

The batch was brought by plane via Cebu.

The vaccines were procured by the Philippine government through funding from the World Bank.

Over 223 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have already reached the Philippines as of February 15, over 70 million of which are the Pfizer shot mostly procured by the government.

More than 61.6 million Filipinos have already been fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to ABS-CBN’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

