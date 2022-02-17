The Philippine Coast Guard rescued Thursday six passengers, including three minors, from a motorbanca that stalled off Little Coco Island, Basilan.

A Coast Guard report said the motorbanca had been dead in the water for approximately 2 hours when it was spotted by the BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) while traversing the vicinity waters off Sibago Island, Basilan.

According to the boat operator, they departed from Basilan going to Sacol Island, Zamboanga City when they encountered engine trouble.

The BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) towed the distressed motorbanca to the Zamboanga City Pier for needed repairs, while the rescued individuals were turned over to the PCG District Southwestern Mindanao Medical for further assistance.