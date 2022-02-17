Los Angeles celebrates Rams' Super Bowl championship

Gold and blue confetti lined the Exposition Park as Los Angeles marked its latest sports world championship with the Rams parading the NFL’s Lombardi trophy days after winning the SuperBowl.



While the Dodgers and Lakers both won their respective world titles in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic prevented victory parades.



This is the first time the Rams won a world championship in LA. Their only other title came in 2000, when they were in St. Louis where they played from 1994 to 2015.



Pinoy fans were among the thousands that joined the festivities. As part of the celebration, the city also temporarily replaced the iconic Hollywood Sign with Rams House.



As the Rams carried on with the festivities outside the Memorial Coliseum, they also paid tribute to the late sports hero Kobe Bryant.



Throughout the team's history the Rams have had strong Filipino American ties.



Among this year's Super Bowl winning staff is Filipino American Physical therapist Jon Hernandez who has been sharing online some memorable moments from this past weekend’s victory.



In the 1960s and 1970s, Quarterback Roman Gabriel was one of the biggest NFL stars of his era winning the MVP award in 1969.



Despite his success, Gabriel has not made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while a movement has been building in recent years to make him the first Filipino American to achieve such honor.