Photos by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Presidential bet Leody De Guzman on Wednesday said he would have no issue if voters were to pick another candidate but urged them to reject Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Marcos recently led a Pulse Asia survey with 60 percent of about 2,000 respondents choosing him as president if the election were held at the time of survey. De Guzman, meanwhile, has at 0.02 percent.

De Guzman said if Marcos were to win, he will still prioritize big businesses at the expense of the livelihood of the Filipino people.

“Madaling mag-formulate ng mga plataporma. Lahat ng kandidato natin ngayon at before ay kakumbi-kumbinsi ’yung kanilang plataporma sa mata ng masa,” De Guzman told ANC.

(Platforms are easy to formulate. All our candidates now and before are very convincing on their platform in the eyes of the masses.)

“Pero sa’kin ay hindi, kasi alam ko na (si Marcos) ay katulad ng marami. Doon pa rin sa pa rin sa framework ng paunlarin ang negosyo, ipasakamay (sa) negosyo ang pag-unlad ng bansa at kabuhayan ng mamamayan.”

(I know Marcos is like many out there. Still in the framework of letting big businesses flourish, relying on them for our country and the livelihood of our citizens to progress.)

He added that Marcos couldn’t even comply with the responsibility to pay taxes, noting his rival’s conviction for non-filing of income tax returns (ITRs) for taxable years 1982 up to 1985.

“Pero bukod doon sa pagiging kaisa niya ng iba pang mga kandidate, mayroon siyang malaking kasalanan, mayroon siyang pananagutan na dapat ay hindi siya makasama,” the Partido Lakas ng Masa bet said.

(But besides that he is in solidarity with the other candidates, he has a big sin, he has a responsibility that he should not be included.)

“Hindi pwede na isang kandidato na ayaw magbayad ng buwis at walang pakialam sa mga proseso, na nagsisinungaling at ’yung kasalanan ng kanyang mga magulang ay idine-deny at sumasakay doon sa katwirang na ang kasalanan ng mga magulang ay hindi kasalanan ng anak.”

(It is not OK for a candidate who refuses to pay taxes and does not care about the processes, who lies, and the sins of his parents are denied and rides on the argument that the sin of the parents is of the child.)

De Guzman also noted that Marcos has repeatedly defended his family’s wrongdoing during Ferdinand Sr.’s martial law rule.

Marcos is hounded by allegations against his father's rule from the 1960s until the 1980s, including those of corruption and human rights abuses particularly during the imposition of Martial Law starting 1972, which the family is either dismissing or downplaying.

"Dapat kung naniniwala siyang may kasalanan ’yung kanyang mga magulang, aminin niya na nagkasala. Kung naging kurakot ’yung kanyang mga magulang, aminin niyang nagnakaw," he said.

(If he believes his parents are guilty or that they were corrupt, he must acknowledge that.)

"Ayan ang unang hakbang na dapat ginagawa pero pinoprotektahan niya at ’yung pagbibigay proteksyon niya sa ginawa ng kanyang pamilya ay mahirap pagkatiwalaan ’yung ganoong tao."

(That is the first step that should be taken, but he is defending what his family. And that stance makes it hard to trust such a person.)

Victims of martial law and other groups are opposing the presidential bid of Marcos, citing not only human rights violations and corruption during his father's term but also his tax evasion conviction a few decades ago.

The Marcos family has either dismissed or downplayed the allegations.