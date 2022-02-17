Canada to relax travel rules as Omicron wave eases

Canada has announced it will ease rules on pre-arrival testing at its airports as the Omicron wave in the country recedes.



Beginning Feb. 28, only those selected for random testing will be required to take the expensive RT-PCR test.



Other travelers will now only need to take the less costly lab-administered rapid test within a day of their flight back to Canada or arrival at the land border.



Children below 12 years old, traveling with fully vaccinated adults, will no longer have to wait 14 days before attending school or daycare.



"This is definitely good news," said Aiko Yao Lim of Tourmasters Travel. "I think a lot of people are waiting for things to slowly open up."



Various provinces are indeed slowly opening up, with Ontario scrapping the vaccine card requirement by March 1 and Quebec doing the same by March 14.



In British Columbia, gyms, restaurants, indoor and outdoor gatherings will go back to pre-pandemic levels starting Wednesday but masks and vaccine passports will remain.



With the relaxing of Covid rules and border measures, Lim expects more Canadians to travel this summer.



This, she added, includes Filipino Canadians who want to visit the Philippines after the country also eased its quarantine rules.



"The cost of the ticket is quite high at this time up until August and then we go into low season in September till about November," Lim said. "So a lot of people are gearing towards that period because the difference in cost is pretty significant."



But some Filipino-Canadians are thinking twice about visiting as they worry about the constantly changing health protocols back at home.



"May balak pero tinitignan ko pa yung restrictions kasi pabago-bago doon sa atin," said Elaine Junsay, an early childhood educator.



Vancouver resident Marc Daniel added: "Parang takot pa rin po yung parents ko na magbalak na bumalik, so assuming next year po or two years later, makakabalik na po."



For Filipinos looking to be reunited with their family on Christmas, Lim advised them to book as early as possible and to make sure they have travel insurance.



"As soon as you have dates of travel, if you get approved from work, and you know the dates that you're going I would encourage that as soon as possible," Lim added. "The only other thing I would encourage is to purchase travel insurance because you know especially if you're traveling that far in advance."



Lim hopes the travel industry will continue its rebound as more countries relax their Covid rules.