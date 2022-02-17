Canada opens doors to more immigrants in 2022

MANILA - Canada is opening its doors to more immigrants in 2022, its embassy in the Philippines announced Thursday.

In a statement, the Canadian Embassy said that it hopes to welcome 430,000 permanent residents this year.

This number will be further increased to 447,000 in 2023 and 451,000 in 2024, in order to boost the Canadian labor force and spur post-pandemic growth.

"Last year, Canada welcomed more than 405,000 new permanent residents—the most immigrants in a single year in our history. Despite having regained many of the jobs lost during the pandemic, there are still hundreds of thousands of positions in all sectors waiting to be filled," the embassy said.

"Immigration already accounts for almost 100 percent of labor force growth, and with 5 million Canadians set to retire by the end of this decade, the worker to retiree ratio will drop down to only 3:1."

"This is a clear sign that we have a strong economic need for increased immigration," it said.

The embassy said that immigrants have made great contributions to Canadian society during the pandemic, especially those in the healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.

"Without them, Canada would not have been able to overcome challenges in critical industries and sectors of the economy over the past 2 years."

"Now, more than ever, immigrants are a key part of our country’s continued success," it added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

- With reports from Benise Balaoing, ABS-CBN News