260,000 kids ages 5-11 get first COVID-19 jab; no serious adverse effect monitored

Children ages 5 to 11 visit the vaccination site at the Marikina City Sports Complex on Feb. 15, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 263,000 children ages 5 to 11 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Department of Health said on Thursday, adding that it did not monitor any serious adverse effect.

About 55,000 jabs are administered daily to this age group, since their vaccination was expanded nationwide on Monday, said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje.

“Sa ating assessment, maganda at masigla ang kasalukuyang turnout ng ating pagbabakuna ng 5 to 11 years old,” she said in a public briefing.



“As of Feb. 16, 2022, nakapagtala na tayo ng 263,932 five to 11 years old na nabakunahan sa buong bansa ng kanilang unang dose ng Pfizer vaccine. Wala pong serious na adverse side effect.”

(Based on our assessment, the turnout of our vaccination for 5 to 11-year-olds is good. As of Feb. 16, 2022, 263,932 five to 11-year-olds have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. There was no serious adverse effect.)

Authorities only tallied 8 “non-serious adverse effects”, said Cabotaje, who chairs the National Vaccination Operations Center.

She said these included rashes, 4 cases of sore throat, pain on the injection site, fever, and vomiting.

Children are observed at a post vaccination area, where a medical team could respond in case of side effects. If these appear after the child has gone home, their parents or guardians have a list of health workers or facilities they can contact, Cabotaje said.

Video courtesy of PTV

She said this age group is due to receive their second vaccine dose 21 days after the first.

The Philippines is set to receive 5 million Pfizer shots for 5 to 11-year-olds this February, and another 10 million jabs in the second quarter of the year, said the official.

“Ang pacing ng ating rollout ay supply-dependent dahil sa limitadong supply ng nasabing bakuna para sa ating bansa,” she said.

(The pacing of our rollout is supply-dependent because the supply for our country is limited.)

Cabotaje said experts are still studying the possible COVID-19 vaccination of kids 4 years old and below. She said no vaccine maker has applied for a local emergency use authorization for this age bracket.



The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated about 61.9 million of its 109 million population. At least 9.3 million have received booster jabs, Cabotaje said.