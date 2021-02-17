SWS: 6 in 10 Pinoys believe teen pregnancy is women's most important problem

"Jessy", 16, cares for her infant baby inside their home in a permanent housing tenement in Barangay Smokey Mountain, Tondo Manila, May 9, 2018. For many families teen pregnancies seem to be an inescapable part of growing up in the slums. While the government is doing all it can to make sure that their infants are cared for in local health centers, it is still up to the communities to help teenagers focus on education. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — About 6 in 10 Filipinos believe that pregnancy is the most important problem of women, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Wednesday.

Of 1,500 adults polled in Nov. 21 to 25 last year, 59 percent said the most important problem of women was early teenage pregnancy, followed by physical violence and unexpected pregnancy, with 11 percent each.

Among those who mentioned a problem, 57 percent said the government efforts to solve it were adequate, the pollster added.

The same survey found that 1 out of 4 (27 percent) adult Filipinos are presently using or have used family planning methods in the past 6 months. Pill is the preferred method used by 14 percent.

Forty-five percent have availed of their family planning method in rural health units, 31 percent in barangay health stations, and 27 percent in pharmacies.

Barangay health workers are the top sources of information on family planning with 46 percent, followed by television with 23 percent, said SWS.

The pollster said the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) sponsored the survey.

The POPCOM recently said births among girls ages 15 years old and below has increased consistently since 2011, with 1 out of every 10 pregnancies in the Philippines recorded among teenagers.

The commission said the COVID-19 crisis "worsened" the difficulty of availing family planning services, which are "very crucial in mitigating cases of early pregnancies."

