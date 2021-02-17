Senate panel urges DOTr to cancel PMVIC operations, repeal issuances

Vehicles undergo automated tests at the Triple A Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Valenzuela City on February 11, 2021, as a replacement for emission testing centers required for LTO vehicle registration or renewal. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Senate Committee on Public Services on Tuesday urged the Department of Transportation to cancel private motor vehicle inspection services (PMVIS) and repeal its related issuances.

Malacañang earlier said the PMVIS was no longer mandatory.

The Senate panel has recommended to the DOTr the return of the cheaper emissions testing, committee chairperson Senator Grace Poe said Wednesday.

"Sa MVIS may nakikita tayong maanomalya ito. Sapagkat hindi ito dumaan sa tamang proseso, tamang bidding," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We can see anomalies in the MVIS because it did not go through the proper process, proper bidding.)

"Sa committee report namin, ang recommendation namin ipakansela muna ito, ipagpatuloy muna ang dating emissions testing na meron tayo. Mas mura iyon, habang iniimbestigahan ito ng (Senate) Blue Ribbon Committee rin."

(In our committee report, we recommended this to be canceled and to resume the previous emissions testing we had, it's cheaper, while the Blue Ribbon Committee investigates.)

In a committee report released Tuesday, the panel urged the agency to officially repeal its memorandum 2018-019 and "all related issuances."

"While the fees have been lowered for now and testing seems to have been made optional, the implementation of this flawed program must be stopped definitively pending the resolution of issues hounding it," the report read.