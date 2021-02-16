Robredo gives a glimpse of moment she learned about PET decision

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 in light of the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to dismiss the entire electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo shared a video clip showing the moment she learned about the Presidential Electoral Tribunal's (PET) decision on her victory in the 2016 elections.

In a Facebook post, Robredo shared a video made by her staff, and narrated how her day went before and after they received news about the decision.

"I was at the office a few minutes after 8am and had meetings the entire morning. At about noon, while I was still in my room receiving a visitor, Usec Philip Dy knocked and told me that there was breaking news that the Supreme Court already rendered a decision on the poll protest," she wrote.

"I invaded an office with a television set and found a number of my staff watching the Supreme Court briefing with the announcement that the SC, voting unanimously, dismissed the election protest. Most of our staff were euphoric. But Usec Boyet and I were still in disbelief," Robredo added.

The video also showed Robredo's hand written notes, where she wrote what she wanted to say during her press briefing.

"I knew that, in the end, truth will prevail. But it was almost five years of being called names because of false propaganda hinged on the supposed election fraud. So when the vindication finally came, it was sweet," she said.

We all wanted to savor the moment. Those of us who toiled and suffered all the wounds. So many people to thank -people who never lost faith and sacrificed just to fight for the truth," Robredo added.

The Supreme Court has laid to rest questions surrounding the legitimacy of Robredo as Vice President by unanimously junking on Tuesday the election protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos.

Now that the issue has been settled, Robredo said she will put it aside and continue doing her job.

"But tomorrow is another day. We go back to work, put behind the rancor and just thank the Almighty for keeping our faith and hope for our beloved country alive," she said.

