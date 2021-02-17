PH still looking for special syringe supplier to maximize COVID-19 vaccines

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA — To minimize wastage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Philippines is looking for suppliers of low dead space syringes that allow vaccinators to draw six doses from each vial, an official said Wednesday.

“Naghahanp po tayo ng supplier,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a Laging Handa briefing. “There was this one supplier pero yung ating inilagay na presyo ay sobrang taas nung sa supplier, kaya hindi aabot ang budget natin for that.”

(We’re looking for a supplier. There was this one supplier, but its price is too high, our budget can’t afford that.)

But Vergeire clarified it is not yet a problem for the first batch of vaccines coming from the COVAX facility.

“Itong pagdating ng Pfizer vaccines na ito, tayo ay nakakasigurado because it is packaged with this (low) dead space syringe,” she said.

(With the arrival of the Pfizer vaccines, there is no problem because it is packaged with this low dead space syringe.)

The health official said all vaccines coming from the COVAX facility will include syringes.

“Pero tayo pa rin po ay patuloy na nagpro-procure at naghahanap ng supplier who can provide us with this type of syringe,” she said.

(But we are still procuring and looking for suppliers who can provide us with this type of syringe.)

Earlier this week, Philippine General Hospital Director Dr. Gerardo Legaspi told reporters that they are having difficulty sourcing low dead space syringes, which can draw more than the 5 doses that regular syringes are capable of.

The country expects the arrival this month of its initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines, including those from the COVAX Facility and China's Sinovac.

Around 70 million are being targeted for inoculation in the country to achieve herd immunity against the disease.

More than 553,000 coronavirus infections have been confirmed in the Philippines, as of Wednesday, including 29,814 active cases, 11,577 deaths, and 512,033 recoveries.