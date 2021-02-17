Palace tells Robredo: Duterte knows what it takes to be his successor

President Duterte meets with Vice President Robredo at the Malacañan Palace on July 4, 2016. Robredo's media bureau/File



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte knows which qualities his successor should have, Malacañang said on Wednesday, in reaction to Vice President Leni Robredo's remark that the assessment of her capabilities rests on the public.

Duterte on Monday said Robredo was not fit to lead after she criticized his payment demand for a troop deal with the US. In response, Robredo said on Tuesday, "Hindi naman siya ang magde-decision kung qualified ako o hindi, pero 'yong taumbayan."

(It is not he who will decide if I am qualified or not, but rather, the public.)

"Tama po 'yan," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque. "Iyan ay desisyon ng taumbayan. Pero kabahagi po ng taumbayan ay ang Presidente na siya'y boboto rin."

(That is right. That is the decision of the public. But the public includes the President who will vote, too.)

"At dahil siya ay naging presidente alam niya iyong mga kakayahan na kinakailangan para maging isang presidente at ang kaniyang naging assessment na sumatutal, hindi po angkop na maging presidente ang ating Bise Presidente," he said in a televised interview.

(And because he has been president, he knows the qualities needed to be one and his assessment is that in total, the Vice President is not fit to be president.)

However, Robredo's spokesman Barry Gutierrez asked on Twitter, "Because he's (Duterte) really the guy who knows all about how to lead a country competently, right?"

Robredo has yet to announce plans for 2022, while the President has denied that his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would seek to succeed him.

Duterte has also said women are not fit to be President, which Robredo said "deflates" the fight for gender equality.

