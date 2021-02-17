Northern Mindanao culls nearly 1,500 pigs due to ASF

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Northern Mindanao has culled nearly 1,500 pigs due to African swine fever, an agriculture official said Wednesday.

Carlene Collado, regional director of the Department of Agriculture in Northern Mindanao, said the disease had affected the livelihood of over 400 backyard hog raisers.

"As of February, ang total na-cull natin ay 1,467 na hogs, affecting 406 farmers," he told Teleradyo.

One-third of the affected hogs came from Misamis Oriental. The disease is harmless to humans but is deadly to pigs and there is no vaccine or cure.

Despite of it, Collado said it wouldn't affect the supply it would be sending to Metro Manila, which would come from commercial hog farms.

On Monday, the DA and Northern Mindanao Hog Raisers Association shipped in a ceremonial sendoff 580 hogs to boost supply in the capital region.