'New normal' declaration awaits guidelines: Palace

Visitors in limited numbers shop at the Dangwa flower market in Dimasalang, Manila on Feb. 12, 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers prepared physical distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Guidelines that will pave the way for a declaration of "new normal" in some areas have yet to be released, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque earlier said an inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response had "approved in principle" the new normal for quarantine level for areas which have had no transmission of the respiratory disease.

"‘Yan naman po talaga ay napag-usapan na ng ating IATF at ang inaantay lang po natin ay iyong mga do’s and don’ts,” he said in a televised interview, when asked of possibly placing some areas under the "new normal."

(That has been tackled by our IATF, and we are just waiting for the do’s and don’ts.)

He said he would raise the issue in the next IATF meeting.

Roque earlier said the new quarantine level would bring hope.

"Sa gayon po magkaroon tayo ng pag-asa talagang may katapusan itong COVID-19 pandemic na ito dahil although wala pang bakuna, may mga lugar nang walang transmission," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

(This way, we will have hope that this COVID-19 pandemic has an end, because although there is no vaccine yet, there are areas with no transmission.)

The National Economic and Development Authority earlier this week recommended that the entire country be placed under modified general community quarantine in March to mitigate hunger and unemployment from the COVID-19 crisis.

President Rodrigo Duterte is studying this suggestion, Roque said on Tuesday.

The Philippines has tallied 552,246 coronavirus infections that have shuttered businesses, put millions out of work, and caused the country's worst economic decline.