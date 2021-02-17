Marcos camp wants clarification on poll protest dismissal

MANILA - The camp of defeated vice-presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is waiting for an actual copy of the Presidential Electoral Tribunal's decision to find out if the entire election protest was dismissed or only its plea for a manual recount, a lawyer said Wednesday.

The Supreme Court, sitting as the PET, unanimously dismissed the "entire electoral protest" for lack of merit. Vice President Leni Robredo's counter-protest was also dismissed.

READ: Official press release of the SCPIO on the dismissal of Bongbong Marcos' election protest vs. VP Leni Robredo. pic.twitter.com/ecv6bKRKA8 — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) February 16, 2021

However, lawyer Vic Rodriguez said their camp is being cautious and prudent, as the strict legal meaning of the "election protest" pertains only "manual recount and judicial revision."

He noted that they still had 2 causes of action pending before the tribunal: the manual recount and judicial revision and the annulment of election results in 3 provinces in Mindanao.

Their first cause of action questioning the authenticity of the 2016 elections was dismissed in August 2017.

"The question that is lingering on our mind, and I guess to the mind of equally intelligent reporters like you as well, does that include the dismissal of our third cause of action," he told ANC's Headstart, referring to the annulment of election results.

Asked if the third cause of action is now moot and academic, Rodriguez said, "no it is not."

"It has been established during the numerous hearings and decision and deliberation of the court: the third cause of action is a separate, distinct and can proceed independently from the manual recount and judicial revision," he said.

More details to follow.