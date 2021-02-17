Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts Davao del Sur

MANILA - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake was recorded in Davao del Sur Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The epicenter of the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was located 8 kilometers southeast of Magsaysay town in Davao del Sur, at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The tremor hit at 9:03 p.m. It was felt at Intensity III in Koronadal City and Tampakan in South Cotabato, and at Intensity II in General Santos City.

Instrumental intensities were also recorded in the following areas:

Intensity III - Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani

Intesity II - General Santos City

Intensity I - Kiamba, Sarangani

No damage nor aftershocks are expected, according to Phivolcs.

