'Kahit sumigaw ka pa': People won't leave homes without COVID-19 vaccines - Salceda

MANILA - Calls to place the entire country under modified general community quarantine will not work if people won't leave homes due to lack of COVID-19 vaccines, Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda said Wednesday.

Salceda was reacting to a proposal of Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua urging national government to ease quarantine restrictions nationwide beginning March 21 to stimulate the economy.

"I think you need to ramp up the vaccine first. I think with the kind of vaccine program we have, I doubt whether he will get the results he wants," he told ANC.

"Hindi ko sinasabing irrelevant 'yong sinabi ni [Secretary] Chua. Ang sinasabi ko, kahit sumigaw ka pa diyan, hindi naman lalabas 'yong mga tao kasi walang bakuna," he added.

The lawmaker, who chairs the House ways and means committee, said he had not yet seen anything with regards to the country's vaccination drive.

"'Yong distribution rollout system natin, I haven't seen anything actually, at least from the congressional review of the vaccination program," he said.

"So, where are the cold storage [facilities]? Where are the all sorts of other things that are necessary? Have you trained the people we need to vaccinate? In short, all logistical requirements for you to get successful and more effective rollout of vaccines."

Chua earlier said the country's has lost P1.04 trillion, or an average of P2.8 billion every day, since the start of the lockdown last March 2020.