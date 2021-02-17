COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 553,424 with 1,184 new infections

Catholic devotees receive ash as they attend the Ash Wednesday Mass outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on February 17, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 553,424 on Wednesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,184 newly confirmed infections.

This is the 5th straight day that additional COVID-19 cases counted fewer than 2,000. However, it does not include data from 3 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The DOH also reported 271 additional recovered patients, bringing the total number of recoveries to 512,033, or 92.5% of the total cases.

The death toll rose by 53 to 11,577.

Of the 29,814 active cases, 85.4% have mild symptoms, 8.5% are asymptomatic, 2.6% are in critical condition, 2.6% have severe symptoms, and 0.83% have moderate symptoms.

A total of 4 cases — all tagged as recovered — were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

There were also 2 cases that turned out to be negative, thus, their removal from the tally.

Meanwhile, a total of 30 cases, initially tagged as recoveries, turned out to be deaths upon final validation of the DOH.

The country expects the arrival of its initial supply of COVID-19 vaccines this month, to be administered first to health workers.

The Philippines confirmed its first COVID-19 case on Jan. 30 last year, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

