Auring is here: First tropical cyclone of 2021 enters PH area of responsibility

MANILA - A tropical depression off Mindanao entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday morning, becoming the country's first tropical cyclone for 2021, the state weather bureau said.

The storm, named "Auring", was last estimated 1,080 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 3 a.m. Auring is packing 45 kph winds near the center with 55 kph gusts, PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren earlier said.

"Base sa ating latest track, posible po itong tumama sa kalupaan. Dadaan po siya sa area ng Visayas at Mindanao," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Based on our latest track, it's possible it will hit land. It will traverse Visayas and Mindanao.)

The storm might make landfall in Caraga or Eastern Visayas, she added.