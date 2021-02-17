At least 50,000 vaccinators needed for initial COVID-19 immunization drive, says DOH

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA — The Department of Health on Wednesday said the country needs 50,000 vaccinators to inoculate priority sectors against the COVID-19 virus.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said vaccinators will come in teams, the number of which depends on the needs of each local government unit.

“Sa ngayon po tinataya natin based on the number of eligible individuals based from each sector na tinitignan natin, nakikita natin mangangailangan tayo ng roughly around 50,000 vaccinators para po dito sa ating isasagawang deployment program for the priority population,” Vergeire said during a Laging Handa briefing.

(For now based on the number of eligible individuals based from each sector, we are seeing that we will need roughly around 50,000 vaccinators for the deployment program for the priority population.)

She said they have so far trained 4,000 vaccinators since December.

“They are the trainers and sila ngayon ang nagbababa ng training sa iba’t ibang lugar sa ating bansa,” Vergeire said.

(They are trainers and they are responsible for training other health workers in different parts of the country.)

The health official said the training is not just for the vaccination itself but also for “preparatory stages” and patient monitoring.

Under current laws, doctors, nurses, midwives and pharmacists are allowed to vaccinate people.

Asked about the masterlist of priority sectors for COVID-19 vaccination, Vergeire said that as of February 16, they have 186,562 health workers listed in their system.

“Most of these health care workers would comprise those from eligible hospitals,” she said.

Vergeire said they also have a list of 1.4 million senior citizens, 3 million indigents, and 164,000 uniformed personnel.