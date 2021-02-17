18 'unruly' foreigners barred from entering PH in 2020 - Immigration bureau

MANILA — The Philippines barred 18 foreign nationals from entering the country last year for being unruly, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said.

In a statement Tuesday, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said the foreigners were denied entry after disrespecting immigration officers and making "derogatory statements" about Filipinos and the Philippines.

"While immigration officers are instructed to exercise maximum tolerance, some foreign nationals overstep their boundaries and arrive drunk, rowdy, and unruly when they present themselves for inspection,” Morente said.

The immigration chief said that aside from sending them back to their point of origin, "discourteous aliens" are blacklisted and are banned from re-entering the Philippines.

In 2019, the country denied entry to 180 foreign nationals for the same reason, and 133 in 2018.

The immigration bureau excluded a total of 3,044 foreigners last year due to various immigration violations, most of whom are Chinese, it said.

