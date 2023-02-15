Walang Pasok: Feb. 16, 2023 due to M6.0 quake

Masbate Mayor Socrates Tuason has suspended classes in all levels (both public and private) as well as government works Thursday , February 16, 2023, to pave the way for the monitoring and inspection of the structural integrity of buildings and offices.



A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Masbate province early Thursday, according to Phivolcs.

The state seismology agency said the tectonic tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan with a depth of 10 km.

Intensity 7 was recorded in Masbate City, while Intensity 5 was felt in Dimasalang, San Fernando, and Uson, Masbate.

Intensity 4 was logged in Legazpi, Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros, and Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate; Irosin, and Sorsogon City.

Instrumental Intensities were also recorded in the following areas:

Intensity 6 - City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity 4 - Bulusan, and City of Sorsogon, Sorsogon; City of Bogo, Cebu

Intensity 3 - City of Legazpi, and City of Tabaco, Albay; City of Iriga, Camarines Sur; City of Bago, Negros Occidental; Alangalang, Calubian, Isabel, Kananga, and Palo, Leyte; Ormoc City; Rosario, Northern Samar

Intensity 2 - Gumaca, Quezon; Daet, Camarines Norte; Ragay, Camarines Sur; Prieto Diaz, Sorsogon; Malinao, Aklan; Jamindan, and Tapaz, Capiz; Argao, Cebu; Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, and Dulag, Leyte; San Roque, Northern Samar

Intensity 1 - Lopez, Mulanay, and Polillo, Quezon; Boac, Marinduque; Pandan, Antique; City of La Carlota, Negros Occidental; Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte

