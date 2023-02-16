Twin undersea quakes strike off Zambales town

MANILA — Twin undersea earthquakes above magnitude 4 struck off Zambales in Central Luzon on Thursday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The first quake, with a magnitude of 4.7 and hit at 6:23 p.m., was located 56 kilometers southwest of Iba town.

The second quake, with a magnitude of 4.2, struck near the epicenter of the first tremor after 10 minutes.

Phivolcs said Instrumental Intensity 1 was recorded in Subic and Olongapo City, Zambales following the 4.7 tremor.

It added that damage to infrastructure and aftershocks are unlikely for the two quakes.

Earlier in the day, Masbate province was rocked by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake that damaged several houses, including a coliseum.