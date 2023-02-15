Remains of Pinay who died in Turkey quake brought home

Airport staff and funeral workers load the remains of Turkey quake victim Wilma Tezcan into a hearse at the NAIA PAIR-PAG warehouse in Paranaque on February 15, 2023 as her family waits. The family will take Teczon’s remains to Lucena City for her wake. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The remains of one of the Filipino victims in the deadly earthquake in Turkey arrived in the Philippines on Wednesday.

It was not the homecoming Wilma Tezcan's family had hoped for. The Filipina's remains, finally in Manila, after she was killed from the massive quake in Turkey's Antakya city.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying her remains landed Wednesday evening at Manila's international airport.

Tezcan's daughter Nicole accompanied that flight, but without her Turkish husband who lost his passport from the quake.

Her remains will be brought to Lucena City in Quezon province, where a wake will be held for her.

"Ako po ay lubos na natutuwa kahit siya ay nasa kabilang buhay ay makakarating sa amin lugar sa Ilayang Dupay at doon naming mapalibing malapit sa amin," William Abulad, Tezcan's father, said.

"Sa totoo lang po ay malaki ang pangangailangan namin una po sa financial, ang nagagamit po ay puro hiram po sa mga kaibigan, mga ibang tao, inuutang ko po para magkaroon ng panggastos," he added.

Nicole narrated how they were able to find her mother after the February earthquake.

"Nag-message po sa akin 'yung stepfather ko na hindi daw po ma-reach, hindi niya matawagan 'yung nanay ko. Nagpunta agad kami doon sa Hatay, Antakya. Bumiyahe kami ng 15 hours para masigurado namin na buhay siya pero bigo kami.

"Naghintay kami ng apat na araw kasi wala halos tumutulong, walang sapat na equipment para mahukay 'yung mama ko. Noong nahukay siya, nahukay 'yung dalawang bangkay. Kayakap niya 'yung magulang ng amo niya na. Naiisip ko noon, parang gusto niya iligtas dahil matanda na 'yung lolo," she said.

Nicole surmised that her mother could have survived the quake, if the bad weather did not delay her flight that was originally scheduled before the disaster.

"Pabalik na sana sila pero [dahil] sa weather condition, hindi na sila nakapag-flight, na cancel 'yung flight nila hanggang sa nangyari na 'yung lindol," she said.

Dumating na sa bansa si Nicole, ang anak ng nasawing OFW sa lindol sa Turkey na si Wilma Abulad Tezcan. Sinalubong si Nicole ng ama ni Tezcan na si William Abulad. | via @jeffreyhernaez pic.twitter.com/XOz5uDmO2P — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) February 15, 2023

Tezcan's family said her remains will be laid to rest either by Friday or Saturday.

Tezcan is among the fatalities from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria which now stands at over 41,000.

For the family of another Filipina, who remains missing in Turkey, waiting for news of her situation and those of her three children has been a daily burden.

Emily Bayir's relatives here at home are appealing to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ensure the search for their kin will continue.

"Huwag nilang ihinto. Hanapin muna nila 'yung pinsan namin. Iyon lang talaga ang hiling namin sa pangulo," Kay Tag-ulo Banlasin, a cousin of Bayir, said.

The Philippine Civil Defense Office said it will request to the Turkish government that Manila's rescue team in the country be deployed to Hatay province, where Bayir is believed to have been buried in the rubble.

In the meantime, nine more survivors have been rescued in Turkey, giving responders hope they will find more.

The United Nations has also issued an appeal for a $400 million aid package for quake-hit Syria.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said this will provide much-needed relief to millions in the war-torn country in the next three months.

He called on countries to come together to respond to what he called a moment of unity for the world.

"The human suffering from this epic natural disaster should not be made even worse by man-made obstacles...Aid must get through from all sides, to all sides, through all routes, without any restrictions...This is a moment for unity, for common humanity, and concerted action," he said.