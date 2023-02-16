Patients in Masbate Provincial Hospital are brought outside after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit Masbate on Feb. 16, 2023. Courtesy of Roy Villanueva, Masbate PDRRMO

MANILA — There are no reports of casualties so far in the magnitude 6 earthquake that struck Masbate, its Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office disclosed Thursday.

"As of now, wala pang sinu-submit ang mga local DRRMOs as to casualties and damage," Masbate PDRRMO head Dr. Adonis Dilao told ANC's "Headstart".

(Local DRRMOs have yet to submit reports of casualties and damage.)

State seismologists said the powerful tremor rocked the province at 2:10 a.m. The epicenter was 11 kilometers southwest of Batuan town with an estimated depth of 10 km.

It was felt the most in Masbate City where patients in at least one hospital had to be evacuated.

"Medyo malakas lalo na dito sa City of Masbate kasi pati 'yung mga kawad ng kuryente gumagalaw, yumuyugyog. Pati 'yung mga sasakyan na naka-park nayuyugyog talaga. Medyo malakas kesa kahapon," Dilao said.

(It was a bit strong here in the City of Masbate because even the power lines were swaying. Parked vehicles rocked. It was stronger than the one yesterday.)

The tremor came less than 12 hours after a shallow magnitude 5 earthquake jolted the province.

The city government of Masbate has suspended classes in all levels while work is canceled for government employees, except those in frontline offices.

81 AFTERSHOCKS SO FAR

As of 8 a.m., the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded 81 aftershocks, with magnitudes ranging from 1.6 to 4.2.

Of the tally, 33 tremors were plotted while only 13 were felt.

Quakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans, but strong and destructive ones come at random with no technology available to predict when and where it will happen.

The nation's civil defense office regularly holds drills simulating earthquake scenarios along active fault lines.

The last major quake was in October in the northern Philippines.

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province, injuring several people, damaging buildings and cutting power to most of the region.

A 7.0-magnitude quake in mountainous Abra last July triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred.

— With reports from Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

