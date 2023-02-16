More than 100 aftershocks rock Masbate; patients flee hospital

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has recorded more than 100 aftershocks following the 6.0-magnitude predawn earthquake that hit Masbate province Thursday.

As of 12 noon, the state seismological agency has recorded at least 123 aftershocks.

"Aftershocks will last for several days to several weeks," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said in a TeleRadyo interview.

The 6.1 magnitude tectonic tremor occurred at 2:10 a.m. approximately 11 km southwest of Batuan with a depth of 10 km.

Intensity 7 was recorded in Masbate City, while Intensity 5 was felt in Dimasalang, San Fernando, and Uson, Masbate.

Intensity 4 was logged in Legazpi, Albay; Aroroy, Cataingan, Esperanza, Milagros, and Pio V. Corpuz, Masbate; Irosin, and Sorsogon City.

Adonis Dilao, head of Masbate's risk reduction office, said the temblor rocked parked cars and caused electrical lines to sway. Some buildings in the capital Masbate City had cracks in their walls, including the provincial hospital, he said.

Patients who evacuated from the facility were advised to go back as of 11 a.m. but went back outside to stay in tents due to aftershocks, he said.

"Ayaw nila na nasa loob dahil iba ang pakiramdam ng mga tao, kahit nagbigay na kami ng assurance," he said.

A section of the ceiling inside a sports and entertainment venue in the city also collapsed.

The tremor came less than 12 hours after a shallow magnitude 5 earthquake jolted the province.

The city government of Masbate has suspended classes in all levels while work is canceled for government employees, except those in frontline offices.

Photos from Roy Villanueva, Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer of San Fernando, Masbate also showed the temblor damaged the Magallanes Coliseum, Masbate City.

The Office of Civil Defense said no casualties or major damage have been recorded so far from the quake.

"Wala pa namang report of casualties or major damage bukod sa na-report na naunang bumagsak na ceiling sa Magallanes Coliseum at minor cracks sa iba-ibang imprasktraktura sa Masbate," Diego Mariano, head of the Joint Information Center of the Office of Civil Defense, said in a televised briefing.

(There are no reports of casualties or major damage apart from the previously reported ceiling collapse at the Magallanes Coliseum and minor cracks in various infrastructures in Masbate.)

He said that local government units have extended help to the victims, adding patients who evacuated the Masbate Provincial Hospital were given folding beds and blankets.

Uson police chief Captain Reden Tolledo said some residents fled their homes.

"Even I went outside because of possible aftershocks," Tolledo said.

Gregorio Adigue, a disaster officer in the Dimasalang municipality, said he felt a strong aftershock nearly an hour after the quake.

But buildings and other structures in the area did not appear to be damaged, he said.

On Ticao island, which is part of Masbate province, residents in one house reported a wall had crumbled, but they were unharmed, said Consencino Reymundo, a disaster officer in San Fernando municipality.

"We lost electricity but it was restored two hours later," Reymundo told AFP.

Quakes are frequent in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Most are too weak to be felt by humans, but strong and destructive ones come too, with no technology available to predict when and where they will hit.

The nation's civil defense office regularly holds drills simulating earthquake scenarios along active fault lines.

The last major quake was in October in the northern Philippines.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit the mountain town of Dolores in Abra province, injuring several people, damaging buildings and cutting power to most of the region.

A 7.0 magnitude quake in mountainous Abra last July triggered landslides and ground fissures, killing 11 people and injuring several hundred.

— with a report from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News, and Agence France-Presse