Marcos appoints new officials under 'revamped' PCO: Palace

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed undersecretaries and other officials under the "revamped" Presidential Communications Office, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Honey Rose Mercado will now be the undersecretary for Traditional Media and External Affairs. She was an undersecretary of the Presidential Management Staff prior to her new post.

Other undersecretaries include Franz Gerard Imperial (Broadcast Production) and Gerald Baria (Content Production).

JUST IN: Palace names new undersecretaries and officials at the Presidential Communications Office.



Patricia Magistrado was appointed assistant secretary for external affairs.

Malacañang has yet to name the undersecretaries for Digital Media Services and Administration and Finance.

The following were also appointed:

Ma. Rhona Ysabel Daoang - director (traditional media)

Marvin Antonio - director (digital media)

Lois Erika Mendoza - director (content production).

All took their oath of office before President Marcos earlier in the day, based from photos released by the Presidential Communications Office.

Marcos this week issued Executive Order No. 16 restructuring the communications office, reducing the number of undersecretaries from 7 to 5.

It was also ordered to "coordinate closely" with the Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications for their communications strategy or "matters relating to communications and information dissemination."