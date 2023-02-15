Chinese envoy, AFP chief meet amid tensions over laser incident

MANILA — Beijing's top envoy in Manila met with the Philippine military chief amid tensions over the West Philippine Sea incident involving a Chinese coastguard ship using military-grade laser on a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian said he had a "cordial and constructive meeting" with Armed Forces chief of staff Gen. Andres Centino at the AFP Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

"We discussed matters pertaining to mil to mil exchange and cooperation as well as sustaining peace and stability in the region," Huang said.

The meeting came days after the PCG bared that a Chinese vessel shone a green laser twice toward its BRP Malapascua, causing temporary blindness to the Filipino crew.

The Chinese ship, with bow number 5205, was seen approximately 4 nautical miles away from the BRP Malapascua, which was going to the Ayungin Shoal.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. summoned Huang over the incident.

Japan and Australia expressed serious concern, while the United States renewed its warning against China, saying it stands with Manila and that any armed attack against Philippine military vessels or aircraft "would invoke US mutual defense commitments".

The Philippines and China have been disputing over the South China Sea for over a decade, with Beijing claiming sovereignty over almost the entire waters through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually.

Despite a 2016 ruling from a UN-backed tribunal that favored Manila and ruled Beijing's claims as illegitimate, the Asian giant has been aggressive in its military activities in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has been continuously releasing reports of Chinese coast guard and maritime militias harassing and attacking fishing boats and other vessels in the disputed waters.