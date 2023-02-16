MANILA - The Department of Justice has indicted 10 suspects for the kidnapping and murder of pharmaceutical businessman Eduardo Tolosa in July 2022.

In a resolution released February 14, 2023 but was published Thursday, DOJ prosecutors indicted the following persons for kidnapping for ransom with murder:

Carlo Cadampog y Gonzales

Cesar Cadampog y Gonzales

Adrian Joseph Mendez y Lleva a.k.a. "AJ"

Richmel Riel Ignilan y Peralta a.k.a. "Bay"

Jomel Vizcarra y Quines

Aldrin Antonio/Normal Antonio a.ka. "Tomtom"

John Benedict Dumalanta y Veral

Victor Ferrer y Ragodon

David Gundran, Jr. y Zulueta

Levin Andes y Leonor

The indictment was based on the testimonies of five persons who took part in the disposal of Tolosa's body, as well as CCTV footage.

They pointed to Carlo Cadampog as the alleged mastermind.

JUST IN: DOJ prosecutors indict 10 persons for kidnapping for ransom with murder over the death of pharmaceutical businessman Eduardo Tolosa who was abducted in BGC on July 19, 2022 and killed in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.



Witnesses confessed to burying, burning his body. pic.twitter.com/xsg2ruODmX — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) February 16, 2023

The 50-year-old Tolosa was last seen on July 19, 2022 in BGC in Taguig City on board his white SUV where he supposedly received 2 luxury watches and foreign currencies worth USD 102,700, EUR 2,800 and SGD 186 from his company messenger.

He was never seen again but his charred SUV was later recovered in Pampanga.

Witnesses confessed to burying and burning Tolosa's body.

Tolosa was killed despite his family paying ransom.

- report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News