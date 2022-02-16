Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate Jopet Sison. Facebook page/handout

MANILA - A senatorial candidate who co-hosted the legal drama "Ipaglaban Mo" with his father, Jose Sison, backs the passage of the SOGIE bill while opposing the revival of the death penalty.

Lawyer Jopet Sison, a former Quezon City councilor who is running for senator under Aksyon Demokratiko, gave his opinion on several legal issues including divorce, the SOGIE Bill and the death penalty.

Sison backed the passage of the SOGIE bill, which will entitle same-sex couples to rights enjoyed by heterosexual couples, including the right to civil union, and the right to jointly own property.

The proposal also imposes a fine of at least P100,000 and at least a year-long imprisonment for those who would discriminate persons based on their gender.

"I will support the SOGIE bill. If it’s for specific group of individuals and it has been studied, that is fine. If it's for other discriminations which we want to curb, we’ll do that as well," he said in a Headstart interview.

He also backed the legalization of divorce, a topic that has been tackled in "Ipaglaban Mo" several times.

"I am for divorce. A lot of clients who consult me have been living separately for 10 yearrs but they are sill married. Nahihirapan silang maghiwalay (they're finding it difficult to separate) or to formally have a divorce or have separate lives formally," he said.

He also believes medical marijuana should be legalized.

On the subject of the Duterte administration, he described it as a "failure because of the human rights violations that have been reported."

Sison picked Fidel Ramos as the best Philippine president after martial law in terms of accomplishment and governance.

Asked who is the worst Philippine president ever, he said: "It would be Marcos."

Sison said the Philippines can improve housing opportunities for the poor by allowing them to rent instead of buying government housing units, which is a housing model is being done in Singapore and Malaysia.

"The experience is the poorest of the poor could not pay so they end up not paying the principal and sometimes we impose penalties, so they dig deeper into their quagmire," he said.

"You put up high-rise buildings in prime lot property and they pay rental, in Singapore and Malaysia it would depend on their income status."

The national ID system and monitoring the poor's income bracket would be beneficial, said Sison, who has served in the housing sector for 11 years.

"We really have to allocate more funds for housing, probably we can get 10 percent of funds of DPWH every year," he added.

