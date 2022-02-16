Robredo backs Boracay stakeholders' opposition to BIDA bill

Courtesy of VP Leni Robredo Facebook Page

BORACAY— Vice President Leni Robredo has maintained her opposition to the proposed Boracay Island Development Authority, as she seeks to secure the welfare of the indigenous peoples in the island.

Robredo spent her Wednesday morning with 2 events on the island, one in an Ati community and in a gathering of business owners and workers.

The Vice President was with running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in the gathering of stakeholders, which also turned out to be a campaign sortie as oppositors to the BIDA proposal were also supporters of the Leni-Kiko team.

“'Pag issue na na hindi pinapakinggan 'yung mga tao, hindi naman nagma-matter kung ilan sila, o marami sila. Ito more than – beyond ito sa issue ng kampanya kasi ito 'yung issue na kinakaharap noong mga lahat ng stakeholders dito,” Robredo said in an interview after the event.

Tourists who are supporting the tandem also came upon learning that Robredo was in Boracay.

The Vice President reiterated her stand against the BIDA proposal because of lack of consultations with the stakeholders.

“Para po sa akin, ang nakakaalam ng lahat ng issue dito, hindi kami kundi kayo. And dahil kayo 'yung nakakaalam ng issue, hindi po puwedeng ipasa sa Kongreso at maging batas 'yung BIDA Bill na hindi kayo pinapakinggan," she told stakeholders.

"Sa kahit anong batas, kahit anong programa ng pamahalaan, hindi po puwedeng makialam ‘yung pamahalaan, sasabihin niya, ganito 'yung dapat na solusyon sa problem diyan, kung hindi niyo nga kinonsulta 'yung taga-dito."

Pangilinan, for his part, assured Boracay stakeholders of the importance of food security.

"Kaya 'pag tayo ay palarin, babaligtarin natin 'yan. Susuportahan ang magsasaka, mangingisda, dadami ang ani, dadami ang huli, magiging abot-kaya na ang pagkain sa dami ng suplay, wala na ang gutom,” he said.

Before the gathering of stakeholders, Robredo also went to the Ati community in Barangay Manoc-Manoc whose houses were almost demolished in 2012 if not for the intervention of then-Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo.

The Ati leaders gave their full support to Robredo's presidential bid as they believed she is the candidate who will fight for the rights of the indigenous peoples.

“Sa unang tingin po, ang dahilan namin sa pagsuporta sa inyo ay ang utang na loob kay Sir Jesse. Ngunit sa paglipas ng mga araw, unti-unti namin kayong nakilala kung paano kayo naging matatag sa mga naninira sa inyo at kung paano kayo tumulong sa mga nangangailangan, mas nalaman namin na tama ang naging desisyon namin na suportahan kayo,” said Ati leader Romalin Supetran.

Robredo noted that even if the Atis had already been awarded a portion of their ancestral domain totaling 2.1 hectares, the community is still facing constant threats.

“Alam ko na may hinaharap pa rin kayo na kahirapan ngayon, kinukwento sa akin ni tribal chieftain na may kaso pa dahil patuloy na naghahanap ng paraan para makuha ito, pero hanggang nandito kami, hindi kami papayag,” Robredo said.

