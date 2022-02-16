MANILA - The Commission of Human Rights (CHR) has a new chairperson following the death of its former head Jose Luis Martin "Chito" Gascon, it said Wednesday.

Commissioner Leah Tanodra-Armamento is now set to lead the organization and serve Gascon's unexpired term until May this year. Gascon succumbed to COVID-19 in October last year.

Tanodra-Armamento is part of the CHR's Fifth Commission en banc, that also include Commissioners Karen Gomez-Dumpit, Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana, and Roberto Eugenio Cadiz.

Before working at the CHR, Tanodra-Armamento was an Associate Solicitor at the Office of the Solicitor-General, where she assisted the solicitors in habeas corpus cases.

She then moved to the Department of Justice (DOJ) in 1991 and moved her way up from State Prosecutor to Senior State Prosecutor, the CHR said.

In 2003, Tanodra-Armamento was appointed as DOJ Assistant Chief State Prosecutor, and later became DOJ Undersecretary.

She got her law degree from the Ateneo De Manila University School of Law. She was also a fellow of Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2007.

