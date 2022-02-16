MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has institutionalized the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) ID as "sufficient proof" of identity and age in all private and government transactions.

Under Duterte's Executive Order 162, the PhilSys "shall be the government's "central identification platform for all citizens and resident aliens of the country."

"An individual’s record in the PhilSys shall be considered as sufficient proof of identity and age in all public and private transactions," the President ordered.

He said this move was necessary "to improve efficiency in the delivery of social services, strengthen financial inclusion and promote ease of doing business."

Government transactions where the national ID could be used include applications for marriage license, student driver’s permit, enrollment of students, and voter’s registration, among others.

Private establishments are enjoined to inform the public of the guidelines on the use of the national ID or changes in identification requirements, said Duterte.

About 55 million of the country's 109 million people have registered under the national ID system. Some 6 million ID cards have been released so far, the Philippine Statistics Authority said on Thursday.