Watch more on iWantTFC

February 15th marked a new milestone in California as the statewide indoor mask mandate was lifted except in classroom settings.

However, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health will continue the indoor masking mandate in a county that is home to 10 million Californians.

For some local Filipino community members, the removal of masks was long overdue. Others are a bit disappointed that Los Angeles will still require wearing masks in most indoor settings.

"There's something majorly wrong when the county won’t look at the larger state issues. If the state says they’re dropping the mask mandates, the county should also look to that as guidance... One of the things I worry about, how long can our economy last, how long can our government last when we see people not trust the CDC, not trust the health department," LA County resident Edwin Duterte argues.

Carson City Councilwoman and Los Angeles police department sergeant Arleen Rojas doesn't plan on unmasking anytime soon, even if LA County lifts its mandates.

"People want to feel they have the freedom to make that choice and right now, they’re not feeling that. It will take some time. I wear my mask in most situations. I am vaccinated, I am boostered, and I also had Covid so I'm full circle. I work in public and I do come in contact with people I don’t know," Rojas points out.

When it comes to outdoor masking mandates, LA County health officials say they will consider revising them if the number of hospitalizations continues to drop in the next few days.