'Surgical precision': Metro Manila hospitals prep for arrival of COVID-19 vaccines

MANILA - Two of the priority hospitals for COVID-19 vaccination are preparing to receive the first shots of inoculation, officials said Tuesday.

Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, the only remaining COVID-19 referral center for purely mild to critical cases, will vaccinate some 1,911 workers in a span of 7 days, according to its medical director Alfonso Famaran.

The figure includes non-medical frontliners such as security guards and janitorial personnel, Famaran said.

"Ang aming vaccination acceptance percentage is around 90 percent po... 'Yung natitirang 10 percent ang kanila hong agam-agam para sa pagpapabakuna ang most common reason nila is yung side effects ng vaccine," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Our vaccination acceptance percentage is around 90 percent... The remaining 10 percent, their hesitancy comes from the side effects ng vaccine.)

The hospital is conducting information campaign to address vaccine hesitancy, he added.

The vaccination procedure takes around 53 minutes, including the observation period for initial side effects, Famaran said.

The Lung Center of the Philippines has also launched simulations for the arrival of the vaccines, said spokesperson Norbert Francisco.

"Kailangan surgical precision ang kilos ng mga tao kaya bawat munting hakbang kailangan may nakatutok," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The way people move for the vaccines' arrival needs surgical precision.)

The hospital recently a forum to address vaccine hesitancy as some 82 to 90 percent of its staff are willing to receive the inoculation, he said.

"Education is the best means for us to convince them. Sayang this is a chance of a lifetime," he said.