SC ibinasura ang election protest ni Bongbong Marcos vs VP Robredo



MAYNILA – Ibinasura ng Korte Suprema, na tumatayo bilang Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), ang election protest ni Bongbong Marcos laban kay Vice President Leni Robredo, ang kandidatong tumalo sa kaniya noong 2016 elections.

Ayon kay Supreme Court (SC) spokesman Brian Keith Hosaka, unanimous o nagkaisa ang mga mahistrado sa desisyong ibasura ang protesta ni Marcos, na 5 taon nang nakabinbin.

"Today, 16 February 2021, the Supreme Court sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal unanimously dismissed the electoral protest filed by former Senator Bongbong Marcos Jr. against Vice President Leni Robredo," ani Hosaka.

Hindi naman idinetalye ni Hosaka kung ano ang nilalaman ng desisyon ng mga mahistrado.

Ayon sa sources ng ABS-CBN News, nabigo ang kampo ni Marcos na patunayang may electoral fraud na naganap.

"[The] allegations were bare, laden with generic & repetitious allegations, no critical information as to time, place, and manner of irregularities," ayon sa source.

Ayon kay dating SC spokesman Ted Te, maaaring maghain pa si Marcos ng motion for reconsideration, pero baka mahirapan na siyang kumbinsihin ang mga mahistrado lalo't unanimous ang naging desisyon.

Ayon naman sa tagapagsalita ni Marcos na si Vic Rodriguez, hihintayin pa nila ang opisyal na dokumento mula PET bago magkomento.

Wala pa ring komento ang kampo ni Robredo, pero ayon sa presidente ng Liberal Party, ang kaniyang partido, sana ay mas napaaga ang desisyon ng PET.

"It affirms what we have been saying from Day 1 which is that the allegations of cheating in the protest was baseless and unfounded," sabi ni Sen. Francis Pangilinan.

Sa isang pahayag naman, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na nirerespeto ng Palasyo ang SC.

"Iyan ay desisyon ng Kataastaasang Hukuman, we respect that, and we respect also that the camp of Sen. Bongbong Marcos has a further remedy of moving for reconsideration," sabi ni Roque.

